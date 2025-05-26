Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Wilfrid Laurier kicker Dawson Hodge

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Dawson Hodge.

The five-foot-11, 180-pound Hodge spent four collegiate seasons from 2021 through 2024 at Wilfrid Laurier University. The Coquitlam, B.C. native made 63-of-86 career field-goal attempts (73.2 percent) and averaged 41.3 yards per punt over 41 games with the Golden Hawks.

In 2024, he went 22-for-28 on field-goal kicks, producing an accuracy 78.6 percent accuracy rate while making a career-long 49-yard field goal in 2022. Also in 2022, he averaged 44.2 yards per punt and was named an OUA all-star and a second-team U Sports All-Canadian. He punted 255 punts in his collegiate career, 53 were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and 49 travelled 50 or more yards.

Hodge attended Toronto Argonauts training camp after signing with the Argos as an undrafted CFL free agent in May.

The Riders released Canadian kicker Brian Garrity in another transaction on Monday.