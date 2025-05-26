Saskatchewan Roughriders sign two, release one

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jack Sherwin and Global punter Joe Couch.

Sherwin spent six collegiate seasons at Western Michigan University, dressing for 47 games with the team. The six-foot-three, 298-pound native of Traverse City, Mich. was originally a blocking tight end but transitioned to the offensive line where he played tackle and guard.

Couch was recently released by Saskatchewan, though he’s now back for a second stint with the team. He played three collegiate seasons at Ouachita Baptist University, an NCAA Division II program located in Arkadelphia, Ark. The 30-year-old native of Australia punted 76 times with the Tigers for a gross average of 44.7 yards and kicked off 13 times for an average of 57.8 yards. He was named a D2CCA second-team All-American in 2022.

The Roughriders have also released Canadian kicker Brian Garrity. The undrafted rookie out of Western University went one-for-two on field goal attempts in Saskatchewan’s recent 15-9 preseason loss against Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan will finish the preseason on Friday, May 30 when they host the Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium at 9:00 p.m. EDT.