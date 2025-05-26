Hamilton Tiger-Cats move former second-round pick Luke Brubacher to six-game injured list

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have moved Canadian defensive lineman Luke Brubacher to the six-game injured list.

The six-foot-five, 246-pound defender was a second-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University. He played five regular-season games as a rookie, recording two special teams tackles.

The native of Listowel, Ont. didn’t start playing football until he entered the collegiate ranks after being a boxer in high school. He was named a second-team OUA all-star with the Golden Hawks in 2023.

As per the CFL’s transactions page, the Tiger-Cats have also signed American receiver Matt Landers and American defensive back Cameron Lockridge.

Landers has had four NFL stints over the past two years, spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots, though he didn’t see any regular-season action. The six-foot-four, 200-pound native of St. Petersburg, Fla. finished his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas following stints at the University of Georgia and University of Toledo. Over 50 career games, he made 79 catches for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lockridge spent the past three seasons at Fresno State University where he earned a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024. The five-foot-eleven, 181-pound native of Tampa, Fla. started his collegiate career at Reedley College before transferring to the University of Hawaii. In total, he made 163 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 25 pass knockdowns, 14 interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and one forced fumble over 44 collegiate games.

Hamilton has also cut American running back Chris Smith.

The five-foot-nine, 194-pound native of Louisville, Miss. dressed for four games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, recording 12 kickoff returns for 247 yards and 13 punt returns for 141 yards. He garnered national attention during the preseason when he returned a punt for a 109-yard touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders.

The 25-year-old played collegiately at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he was twice named first-team All-Sun Belt. He has also had professional stints with the Seattle Seahawks and the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.