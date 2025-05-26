Edmonton Elks sign two, cut former NFL DB Chris Jackson

The Edmonton Elks have signed American offensive lineman Greg Eiland and American linebacker Brock Mogensen.

Eiland spent three seasons on the practice roster with the Seattle Seahawks before a stint with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL. The six-foot-nine, 315-pound native of Philadelphia, Miss. played 47 collegiate games at Mississippi State University from 2016 to 2020, making 34 starts.

Mogensen spent time on the practice squad with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The six-foot-two, 234-pound native of Farmington, Minn. played collegiately at the University of South Dakota where he recorded 399 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions over 50 games, earning a first-team All-FCS selection in 2023.

The Elks also released American defensive backs Steve Stephens IV and Chris Jackson.

Stephens IV spent six years at the University of Oregon where he made 149 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over 54 games with the Ducks.

Jackson was a seventh-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft and went on to spend three seasons with the team, making six starts across 24 appearances. He recorded 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, and broke up five passes in his NFL career, before adding 15 tackles in four games with the Birmingham Stallions last year.