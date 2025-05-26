Calgary Stampeders sign 32-year-old rookie kicker Jordan Noyes, move one to retired list

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Global kicker Jordan Noyes.

The 32-year-old native of Gravesend, G.B. finished his collegiate career with two seasons at Colorado State University where he made 29-of-39 field goals and averaged 64.6 yards on 16 kickoffs. In 2024, he made a 60-yard attempt.

Noyes previously played at the University of Utah where he went eight-for-twelve on field goals over 30 games. He also averaged 61.9 yards on 145 kickoffs.

The Stampeders have also placed American fullback Ryan Jones on the retired list. Jones suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in Calgary’s first preseason game.

Calgary concluded their preseason on Saturday, going 2-0 with wins over B.C. and Edmonton.