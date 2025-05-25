Toronto Argonauts sign undrafted Canadian LB Ryan Collins

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebacker Ryan Collins for the final week of training camp.

The six-foot-five, 235-pound defender played 29 games over four seasons at the University of Toronto, before going unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft. He posted 100 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections and one fumble recovery with the Varsity Blues, while seeing action as both a defensive back and linebacker.

The Hamilton native participated in the 2023 East-West Bowl and was in attendance at the CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo, where he ran a 4.88 forty-yard dash.

In a corresponding move, the team also announced the release of American offensive lineman Jean Delance.