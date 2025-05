Justin Dunk and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signing Zach Collaros to a contract extension, Montreal banning the use of air horns at games, Saskatchewan’s injuries along the interior of the offensive line, William Stanback being bullish on the East Division, Taylor Elgersma standing out at Green Bay’s charity softball game, and react to Saturday’s four CFL preseason games.

