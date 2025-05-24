Preseason watchlist: eight rookies to know in Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts

Week 2 of the CFL preseason will continue on Saturday with a classic QEW rivalry matchup, as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Both teams are expected to play their starters for a portion of the action but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of opportunities for unproven prospects to impress decision-makers and onlookers alike. The challenge for CFL fans is figuring out in advance who they should have their eyes on.

Whether you are watching from the stadium or on TSN, 3DownNation is teeing up every preseason game with a handful of rookies you should know. The only rule: those with CFL game experience need not apply.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

REC Phillip Brooks, Kansas State University (A)

The Ticats are hoping history repeats itself with the signing of Brooks, a pint-sized Wildcats punt returner with speed to burn — just like the legend Brandon Banks. Even if Speedy B 2.0 can’t live up to his predecessor’s level of receiving prowess, the five-foot-eight, 171-pound spark plug could give the team a special teams threat they’ve been missing for years. The defence will have to do their part to ensure he has ample opportunity to audition and fans should be locked in for every kick.

DB Quavian White, Georgia State University (A)

The absence of Reggie Stubblefield and Branden Dozier on Saturday means that White will be taking the first-team reps at strong-side linebacker, which is no easy feat for a rookie. At five-foot-eight and 185 pounds, he’s uncharacteristically small for the position but has shown a willingness to tackle and has a comfort level in short zone coverage that should translate. Georgia State’s all-time record holder with 11 career interceptions, White also has a penchant for splash plays that could serve him well.

LB Devin Veresuk, University of Windsor (N)

Hamilton put their trust in elite physical traits when they drafted Veresuk with the second overall pick this year, but there was some debate over whether he was the most pro-ready linebacker available. Given the team’s underwhelming talent at the position and the gaping hole in their ratio, that raised a few eyebrows. It will be up to the six-foot-two, 240-pounder to prove his processing has caught up to his feet enough to play early minutes, which would answer a lot of questions about the structure of this defence entering the season.

DB Zamari Walton, University of Mississippi (A)

There isn’t a lot to dislike when it comes to Walton’s resume. He boasts an SEC starting pedigree, strong college grading, plus athletic testing, and, most importantly, elite length for a CFL cornerback at six-foot-three and 185 pounds. While that isn’t going to unseat a star like Jamal Peters right away, it makes a compelling case for a roster spot if he can avoid the bump-and-run pitfalls that so many American man cover corners fall victim to when adjusting to the CFL game.

Toronto Argonauts

OL Sage Doxtater, New Mexico State University (N)

Toronto waited four years to get their hands on Doxtater after selecting him in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft and will get their first live look at him on Saturday. The six-foot-seven, 343-pound blocker is listed as the starter at left guard, which will be a critical test of his ability to bend at the pro level, but any reps he takes at his natural tackle spot will be even more intriguing. The Argos have pencilled in unproven American George Moore on the left side and reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter will likely bump over to right tackle, but Doxtater’s viability as a backup determines the sustainability of that scenario.

REC/DB Derek Slywka, Ithaca College (A)

Forget Travis Hunter or Duron Carter, the Argos could have their own two-way player soon enough. Slywka is listed as a receiver after converting to the position during a stint with the Indianapolis Colts and has been practicing as such, but returned to his natural position of safety during the Double Blue scrimmage and impressed. The former Division III All-American is an explosive athlete at six-foot-three and 215 pounds, and has never been shy about delivering a blow on contact. It will be fascinating to see where Toronto’s coaching staff ultimately chooses to deploy him.

DT Andre Carter, Indiana University (A)

The Argos acquired Carter’s rights in the trade that sent running back Daniel Adeboboye to Ottawa and it’s not hard to see why they wanted him. The six-foot-five, 270-pounder was a disruptive force during stops at Western Michigan and Indiana, showing an explosive first step while amassing 39 career tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Despite putting up an impressive 33 bench press reps at the Hoosiers pro day, he was considered too small to line up inside in the NFL and too slow to continue coming off the edge. That won’t be a problem in the CFL, where he could be a valuable interior rusher with outside versatility.

RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State University (A)

Running back won’t be at the top of Toronto’s list of preseason priorities, but fans should still see lots of Williams in Hamilton while Ka’Deem Carey rests. The five-foot-nine, 225-pound bowling ball once formed a legitimate one-two punch with recent second-round NFL Draft pick Treyveon Henderson before an injury derailed his senior year. Though he won’t threaten you with afterburners, ‘Chop’ runs violently behind his shoulder pads in a way we rarely get to witness in the CFL and should be good for a highlight or two.