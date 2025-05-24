Pilsner Papi? Canadian rap icon Drake rocks diamond-encrusted Saskatchewan Roughriders logo on Instagram

Noted Toronto rapper Drake has finally shown some public support for a CFL team and it isn’t the one that you would expect.

Late Friday night, the four-time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to show off some new bling. The post, which was captioned “ICEMAN”, heavily featured a silver chain with a diamond-encrusted Saskatchewan Roughriders logo, as well as the logos for the clothing company Starter, Superman’s iconic ‘S’, and a Nokia cellphone — a nod to a song of his by the same name.

Other questionable ornament choices aside, the CFL-themed jewellery has already been liked more than 1.1 million times, a number that is still expected to grow due to Drake’s 142 million followers on the platform. It also marked a rare acknowledgement of three-down football by the former Degrassi star, who has rarely shown the Argonauts any love despite being a fixture of the Toronto sports scene and having a long-standing partnership with their owners Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment for NBA events.

Drake is the highest-certified digital singles artist in history and holds the record for the most Billboard Top 100 songs ever (358), as well as the most top 10 hits (80). He is best known for songs like “Started From The Bottom,” “Hotline Bling”, and “First Person Shooter.” The 38-year-old has been a controversial figure in the music industry lately, engaging in a public beef with Kendrick Lamar that culminated with him getting openly dissed during the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

That should provide Champagne Papi with all the more reason to focus on a different brand of football closer to home, no matter what team he chooses to support.