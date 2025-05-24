Montreal Alouettes fan who created air horn tradition won’t back down following ban

Percival Molson Stadium, the home of the Montreal Alouettes, is known for its unique view of downtown, cozy atmosphere, aging amenities, and the infamous air horns heard all around the league.

Those air horns are no more, however, as the Alouettes have decided to ban them from the facility starting with Saturday’s preseason game. The team amended its previous guidelines to ban “compressed air trumpets, megaphones, and other mechanical noise instruments.”

Alouettes superfan Denis Genereux, who started the air horn tradition back in 2011, was disappointed with the outcome, but he and his friends won’t back down and have already prepared an alternative.

“As a fan, I respect the decision taken by the team,” he told 3DownNation following the ban. “I’m not done yet. In fact, we are not done. We already have bought (noisemakers) that are as noisy as the horns for the beginning of the season and have initiated talks with the team for long-term solutions.”

The team still permits the style of the new noisemakers, which will be delivered to him before the beginning of the season. Genereux insists they can produce plenty of noise and is excited to try them out.

As for long-term solutions, Genereux and his friends have proposed a section reserved for noise makers. He even came up with a name, “The Noise Nest,” which would be reserved for fans willing to live what he calls the “ultimate” superfan experience.

The second proposition sent to the Alouettes is the use of an impact horn, a massive one that Genereux has bought to replace all the other horns. It would be the only one allowed in the building and would serve as a signal to the crowd to make noise. He has already sent a video of its power to the team.

The Alouettes haven’t approved either solution and even if they were to do so, Genereux understands their implementation would have to wait until at least 2026.

As a season ticket member and the originator of the tradition, the Alouettes reached out to Genereux for his opinion on the change. He was also later called when the final decision was made. Though disappointed with the result, he was appreciative of the process.

“The Alouettes called me through the process and wanted my opinion,” Genereux said. “They were transparent and explained that multiple other season ticket holders complained about the constant noise they had to face when attending games, especially the ones in front of the horn players. I respect the decision.”

Genereux insisted that neither the organization nor its players had ever previously complained about the use of air horns. They even encourage their use from the sidelines. For him, it makes Montreal a special place in the CFL. He takes pride in listening to all the criticism his idea faces every year.

“When I hear players from the Roughriders, the Bombers, or the teams themselves complain about it on social media, it just confirms that we, the thirteenth man, are doing our job. We want Percival Molson to be a nightmare of a stadium to play in. I think we’re doing a pretty good job at it. It’s not over.”

It’s not the first time Genereux has opened up to 3DownNation about the use of air horns. In November 2023, he was critical when the CFL decided to ban them from the Grey Cup, which Montreal later won.

“I never thought it would disturb the league that much. Sorry, but those who don’t like the noise can get noise-cancelling earphones, go watch billiards, go watch ping-pong — but don’t watch football.”

Genereux concluded the interview by pointing out that he wouldn’t put his air horn away. He will gladly use it during university football games, including the Vanier Cup, if he can attend.

“These institutions haven’t banned the air horns. On the contrary, it’s a noise-making tool largely implemented throughout the province. They are strongly used at McGill, Concordia, Laval, and Montreal. I don’t see a reason to stop.”