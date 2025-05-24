Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma wins home-run derby, scores final run at Green Bay Packers’ charity softball game hosted by Jordan Love

Taylor Elgersma only signed with the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago but he’s already leading their offence to victory — at least on the diamond.

The rookie Canadian quarterback was the star of the show at the team’s annual charity softball game on Friday, which was held in support of the Hands of Love Foundation. Elgersma hit six dingers in the home-run derby to snatch the crown away from backup QB Malik Willis and franchise pivot Jordan Love, who was also the event’s host. He then added an RBI double with the bases loaded and a solo homer late to help the offence secure a 6-4 win over the defence in the showcase game.

QB Taylor Elgersma Hits a Solo Home Run 😤 pic.twitter.com/QPLUoNuUa9 — Caden Sunila (@CadenSunila) May 24, 2025

Elgersma signed with the Packers on May 12 following a successful rookie mini-camp tryout with the team. He is just the fourth Canadian university QB to sign with an NFL team and the first since 1987.

The London, Ont. native won the Hec Crighton Trophy, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, in 2024 while leading Wilfrid Laurier University to a Vanier Cup appearance. That earned him the distinction of becoming the second U Sports player ever invited to the Senior Bowl college all-star game and the first Canadian university quarterback.

Over four years with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. He was twice named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

Other notable players who participated in the game included Love, Willis, third-string quarterback Sean Clifford, tight end Tucker Kraft, and first-round pick Matthew Golden.