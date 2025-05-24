B.C. Lions sign RB Deshaun Fenwick following release from Stampeders

The B.C. Lions have added American running back Deshaun Fenwick to their training camp roster.

Fenwick was recently in training camp with the Calgary Stampeders but was released as part of the mandatory cutdown deadline on May 13.

The bruising six-foot-one, 223-pound ball carrier played three seasons for Oregon State University, racking up 288 carries for 1,516 yards and 16 touchdowns in 35 games. He also caught 17 passes for 105 yards and two majors through the air.

Prior to joining the Beavers, the native of Louisville, Ky. spent three years at the University of South Carolina. He appeared in 15 games for the Gamecocks, logging 97 carries for 523 yards and two touchdowns as well as 14 receptions for 108 yards.

Fenwick went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but later signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He was waived following training camp and briefly joined the Green Bay Packers’ practice roster in December.

In a corresponding move, the Lions released American defensive lineman Xavier Henderson.

Henderson played collegiately at Texas A&M-Kingsville where he made 153 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one blocked field goal over 45 games. The six-foot-one, 320-pound defender was named first-team All-Lone Star Conference as a senior.

He appeared in the Lions’ first preseason game but did not record a statistic.

B.C. will wrap up its preseason schedule on Friday, May 30 when they visit the Edmonton Elks.