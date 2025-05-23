Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign QB Zach Collaros to contract extension through 2026: sources

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed veteran quarterback Zach Collaros to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season, per sources.

Collaros signed a three-year agreement in October 2022 with the Bombers which was set to expire after the 2025 season. He’s earned $600,000 annually throughout, totalling $1.8 million.

Winnipeg made Collaros the CFL’s highest-paid player in January 2022, signing him to a one-year contract extension worth $550,000. Two months after he won the Grey Cup in 2019 with the Blue Bombers, the six-foot-one, 218-pound QB inked a two-year deal through the 2021 season.

The 36-year-old has led the Bombers to five straight Grey Cups, winning two in 2019 and 2021, while earning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

The Steubenville, Ohio native started all 18 regular season games and two playoff games for Winnipeg in 2024. His 4,336 passing yards ranked second in the CFL to go along with a 70.1 completion percentage, 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

Through 158 CFL games, Collaros has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 32,935 yards with 199 touchdowns versus 101 interceptions. He’s rushed 243 times for 1,323 yards plus 10 majors in his three-down league career.

The 2021 Grey Cup MVP has been named a CFL all-star twice, a West Division all-star three times and he led the league in touchdowns passes in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Collaros currently ranks 17th all-time in career passing yards and can continue to move up that list.

Collaros has a 57-18 win-loss record, including playoffs, as Winnipeg’s starting QB. He’s thrown for 16,177 passing yards with the Blue Bombers, which ranks fifth in franchise history behind Dieter Brock (29,623), Khari Jones (20,175), Kevin Glenn (18,116) and Ken Ploen (16,470). His 109 touchdown passes in Blue and Gold puts him fourth behind Brock (187), Jones (139) and Ploen (119) in team history.