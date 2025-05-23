Winnipeg Blue Bombers list QB Zach Collaros as preseason starter against Saskatchewan Roughriders

It appears Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans will get a chance to watch the club’s top quarterback in action when Saskatchewan visits for Saturday’s preseason opener.

Zach Collaros has been listed as the team’s starter ahead of dual-threat Chris Streveler, second-year passer Terry Wilson, and rookie Chase Artopoeus. In some past years, Collaros has taken no preseason reps, though this year might be different given that Winnipeg has a Week 1 bye and Collaros has been suspended for Week 2. As such, the 36-year-old isn’t eligible to make his regular-season debut until June 21, which is almost a month away.

The Blue Bombers are dressing a relatively veteran-laden roster across the board with players like Brady Oliveira, Stanley Bryant, Patrick Neufeld, Willie Jefferson, James Vaughters, Jake Thomas, Tony Jones, Deatrick Nichols, and Evan Holm set to start.

Among those not dressing for Saturday’s preseason game are receivers Gavin Cobb, Nic Demski, and Dalton Schoen, offensive lineman Eric Lofton, defensive backs Josh Hagerty, Jake Kelly, and Enock Makonzo, and return specialist Peyton Logan.

Kendall Randolph, who started five games last season, is listed as the starter at right tackle in place of Lofton, while Jamal Parker and Marquise Bridges are listed as the starters at safety and field-side cornerback, respectively. The five starters at receiver include Keric Wheatfall, Reggie White Jr., Myron Mitchell, Jerreth Sterns, and Kevens Clercius.

Connor Shay, the team’s first-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, is listed as the fourth-string weak-side linebacker, while Jaylen Smith, the team’s second-round pick, is listed as the fifth-string strong-side linebacker.

The Blue Bombers will host the Roughriders on Saturday, May 24 with kickoff schedule for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game is not being carried by TSN and will instead be streamed for free on CFL+.