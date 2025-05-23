Silence at last: Montreal Alouettes ban air horns for 2025 season

CFL broadcasts from Montreal will be a lot more peaceful in 2025 thanks to a major change to the Alouettes’ fan code of conduct.

According to a report from Keven Breton of Radio Canada, air horns will no longer be allowed at Percival Molson Stadium beginning with Saturday’s preseason game against Ottawa. In April, the Alouettes amended their previously vague guidelines around excessive noise-making to specifically ban the use of “compressed air trumpets, megaphones and other mechanical noise instruments.”

Air horns in Montreal have been a hot topic in the CFL fandom for the past several seasons, drawing the ire of television viewers across the country. The instruments were even explicitly banned when the Alouettes played in the 2023 Grey Cup, but the team has been slow to listen to criticism and routinely leaned into the controversy on social media.

The rule change appears to have come at the behest of the CFL, though the Alouettes indicated that a recent fan survey also came down against the air horns. The use of compressed air noisemakers was already banned in all eight other CFL stadiums.

The Alouettes will open their preseason on Saturday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. EST in front of a much quieter home crowd.