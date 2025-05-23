Saskatchewan Roughriders to test starters, banged-up OL in preseason tilt with Bombers

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be fielding primarily starters for their first preseason game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday and Trevor Harris will have some unfamiliar faces protecting him.

The Riders have already been ravaged by injury up front, with Canadian free agent acquisitions Sean McEwen and Philippe Gagnon expected to be out long term. Second-round pick Erik Andersen also won’t be available for preseason action, while veteran offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick will sit out the exhibition contest.

Reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman finalist Logan Ferland will bump over to centre to fill the gap left by McEwen, while Zack Fry gets the start at left guard. Americans Trevon Tate and Jacob Brammer will start at left tackle and right guard respectively. Canadian Daniel Johnson will get the first reps at right tackle after being dubbed the most improved player of training camp by head coach Corey Mace.

The rest of the starting offence will be as expected, while on defence defensive tackle Micah Johnson, defensive end Shane Ray, strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis, and safety Nelson Lokombo will all sit out for established backups. Canadian Tevaughn Campbell is the most notable debut, auditioning at field corner in his return from the NFL.

The Riders will kick off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24.