QB Vernon Adams Jr. to make Calgary Stampeders debut in preseason test vs. Edmonton

The Calgary Stampeders are rolling out their starting lineup for their second and final preseason game, including the debut of new franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

Adams Jr., who sat out the preseason opener against his former team the B.C. Lions, was acquired via trade this offseason. The 32-year-old completed 197-of-302 passes (65.2 percent) for 2,929 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season in B.C. He also rushed 40 times for 213 yards and three scores, going 6-3 as a starter.

Over his eight-year CFL career, the University of Oregon product has spent time with the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Lions, throwing for 16,190 yards, 96 touchdowns, and 54 interceptions over 102 games. He has also rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Among the unproven names getting looks with the starting unit are receiver/returner Kaylon Horton, defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings, middle linebacker Marquel Lee, and halfbacks Jeremy Lucien and Jaydon Grant.

The Stampeders will wrap up their preseason on Saturday, May 24 at 9:30 p.m. EST against the Edmonton Elks.