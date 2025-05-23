QB Cody Fajardo to lead inexperienced Edmonton Elks lineup in preseason clash with Calgary

The Edmonton Elks will be light on CFL experience in their preseason opener versus the Calgary Stampeders, except for their starting quarterback.

With Tre Ford expected to sit out, veteran Cody Fajardo will make his debut for the Elks after joining the club via trade this offseason. The 32-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, throwing for 6,952 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions while rushing 108 times for 618 yards and six scores. He helped lead Montreal to a Grey Cup victory in 2023 when he was named the Most Valuable Player in the CFL’s championship game.

Rookies Will McElvain and Cole Snyder, who was signed earlier this week, are both expected to see playtime later in the game.

Other notable players getting starts at potentially contested positions include boundary cornerback Marcus Lewis and boundary halfback Devodric Bynum, strong-side linebacker Chelen Garnes, and American receiver Binjimen Victor, Jalen Calhoun, Jerminic Smith, and Kearis Jackson. Canadians Vinchent Blanchard and Campbell Fair are in an open competition for the kicker position.

The Elks will kick off against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, May 24 at 9:30 p.m. EST.