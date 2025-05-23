Ottawa Redblacks’ first-round pick Keelan White to make preseason debut with starting unit vs. Alouettes

The Ottawa Redblacks will be giving their starting unit some preseason action against the Montreal Alouettes, including one highly-touted prospect.

Canadian receiver Keelan White, who was selected third overall in the recent 2025 CFL Draft, will make his debut catching passes from Dru Brown. The move was precipitated by a knee injury suffered by 2024 second-overall pick Nick Mardner in the team’s training camp scrimmage that will likely cost him the whole season. As a result, White is the presumptive starter as a rookie.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Vancouver, B.C. played collegiately at the University of Montana, where he began as a walk-on. He finished his career with the Grizzlies having registered 161 catches for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Other notable names getting the start were cornerbacks Gavin Heslop and C.J. Coldon. Bennett Williams is stepping in for Adarius Pickett at strong-side linebacker, while Davion Taylor gets the nod at weak-side linebacker over Frankie Griffin.

The Redblacks will kick off against the Montreal Alouettes at 4:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, May 24.