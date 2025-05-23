Montreal Alouettes kick off Davis Alexander era with preseason start vs. Redblacks

When Davis Alexander takes to the field for Saturday’s preseason tilt against the Ottawa Redblacks, it will be for the first time as the Montreal Alouettes’ face of the franchise.

The Alouettes made the switch to Alexander this offseason at quarterback, moving on from 2023 Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo. The 26-year-old produced a perfect 4-0 win-loss record as a starter in 2024, completing 105-of-151 passes (69.5 percent) for 1,347 yards with six touchdowns versus three interceptions. He also rushed 24 times for 166 yards, 6.6 per carry, plus three majors.

The unproven starting pivot will get controlled reps with the top unit on Saturday in order to get into a rhythm. Backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson, third-stringer James Morgan, and Canadian rookie Jonathan Senecal are all expected to see action throughout the game.

Other notable names getting the start at contested positions include American Donald Ventrelli at right guard, rookie Byron Vaughns at defensive end, Lorenzo Burns at boundary corner, and Bryce Cosby at field halfback.

The Alouettes will kick off against the Ottawa Redblacks at 4:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, May 24.