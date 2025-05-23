Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle to make start in Toronto Argonauts preseason clash with Ticats

The Toronto Argonauts will field most of their starters for Saturday’s preseason clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but quarterback Chad Kelly remains on the shelf with a broken leg suffered in last year’s East Final.

Reigning Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle is expected to begin the year under centre and will get the nod in the preseason opener. The 31-year-old threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the CFL’s championship game to earn the Argos a win. The six-foot, 213-pound passer recorded 799 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2024, going 1-0 as a starter in the regular season.

While Arbuckle has the leg up, Cameron Dukes will also see action after beginning last season as the starter with Kelly suspended. The 26-year-old produced a 4-5 win-loss record, completing 71.9 percent of his passes for 1,444 yards and seven touchdowns against six interceptions while rushing 57 times for 321 yards and four majors. Division III standout Tucker Horn is the third quarterback on the roster.

All three quarterbacks will stand behind an unproven offensive line, with American George Moore auditioning at left tackle, Canadian Sage Doxtater seeing his first CFL action at left guard, and returnee Anthony Vandal starting out of position at centre.

The Argos will kick off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, May 24.