Winnipeg Blue Bombers release former BYU OL Brayden Keim

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released American offensive lineman Brayden Keim from their training camp roster.

Keim was signed by the team on May 17 but remained in Winnipeg for less than a week.

The six-foot-nine, 322-pound blocker spent six seasons at Brigham Young University where he played 36 games and made 19 starts. The native of Sandy, Utah was named an All-Big 12 honourable mention in 2024.

Winnipeg is slated to open their preseason on Saturday, May 24 when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4:00 p.m. EST.