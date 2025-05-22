Toronto Argonauts release former Riders FB Bruno Labelle, sign one

The Toronto Argonauts made a flurry of transactions on Thursday, including the release of Canadian fullback Bruno Labelle.

The six-foot-four, 248-pound native of Montreal, Que. joined Toronto in February after spending the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He dressed for 29 regular-season games and made one reception for 18 yards.

The 27-year-old was originally a third-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but was released shortly after his first training camp with the team. Collegiately, Labelle made 20 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns with the Bearcats.

Also released was Canadian offensive lineman Ethan Pyle, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft. Joining the training camp roster is American receiver Dorian Anderson.

The six-foot-six, 200-pound target attended Southeast Missouri State, playing 19 games over two seasons. He recorded 65 receptions for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns, with most of that production coming in his senior year. He previously attended Shorter University, where he hauled in 51 passes for 759 yards and 10 majors over two years.

In additional moves, the Argos activated Global kicker Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada and American defensive back Jai Nunn-Liddell from the suspended list. Canadian long snapper Adam Guillemette, American defensive back Mark Milton and Canadian linebacker Brian Harelimana have all been added to the suspended list.