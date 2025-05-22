Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian FB Bruno Labelle following release by Argos

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian fullback Bruno Labelle just hours after his release by the Toronto Argonauts.

The six-foot-four, 248-pound native of Montreal, Que. joined Toronto in February but was released on Thursday morning mid-way through training camp. He spent the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, dressing for 29 regular-season games and making one reception for 18 yards.

The 27-year-old was originally a third-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but was released shortly after his first training camp with the team. Collegiately, Labelle made 20 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns with the Bearcats.

In a corresponding move, the Ticats released American receiver Dimitri Stanley.