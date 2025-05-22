Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Taulia Tagovailoa signs with ELF’s Hamburg Sea Devils

Taulia Tagovailoa has found a new pro football home after being released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Hamburg Sea Devils of the European League of Football announced they had signed the 25-year-old following an injury to their previous starter, Micah Leon, in a Week 1 loss to the Madrid Bravos.

Tagovailoa played in eight games for the Ticats after joining the team last June, rushing three times for 10 yards and a touchdown as a package player. He also completed his only pass attempt for six yards. The team elected to move on from him prior to the start of training camp, stating that he was not a system fit.

The native of ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii played 41 collegiate games over four seasons at the University of Maryland where he completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 11,256 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 206 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tagovailoa finished his collegiate career as the all-time passing leader in the Big Ten Conference.

Tagovailoa originally started his collegiate career at the University of Alabama where his brother, Tua, played quarterback. Tua was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and has since thrown for 15,506 yards, 100 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions over 64 career NFL games.

Fullback/long snapper Levi Kruse is the only other former CFL players currently on the Sea Devils’ roster. Hamburg finished 2-10 last season.