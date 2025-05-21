Winnipeg Blue Bombers release seventh-round CFL draft pick Trey Laing, sign one

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released seventh-round CFL draft selection Trey Laing and signed Canadian receiver Nico Kwemo.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender was a full participant in rookie camp but left the team before the start of training camp for what head coach Mike O’Shea termed “personal reasons.” He never rejoined the club.

Laing recorded 22 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass knockdown with at Eastern Michigan University this past season, dressing for 12 games.

The 25-year-old originally committed to the University of South Florida in 2018, dressing for one game while taking a redshirt. In 2019, he played three games for the Bulls and made six tackles with one tackle for loss.

After sitting out a year in 2020, Laing played at East Mississippi Community College in 2021 where he recorded 53 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception over 10 games.

Laing transferred to Southern University in 2022 and made 38 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He then transferred to Indiana University in 2023 but was unable to play for the Hoosiers due to a torn ACL he suffered during fall camp.

The native of Richmond, Va., who was raised primarily in Tallahassee, Fla., qualified for Canadian citizenship through his father, Trace, who was born in Jamaica but raised in Mississauga, Ont. Trace played for the Toronto Argonauts at defensive tackle in 1994, recording two tackles over five games.

Kwemo played 22 collegiate games at Queen’s University, recording 56 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns. The six-foot-two, 204-pound native of Montreal, Que. went unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft after running a 4.89-second forty-yard dash at the CFL’s Invitational Combine.