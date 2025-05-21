The Trews to play Winnipeg Blue Bombers home-opener halftime show

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have hired The Trews to play the halftime show of their home opener on Thursday, June 12.

The band was founded in 1997 and hail from Antigonish, N.S., though they are currently based in Hamilton. Their first three albums went gold in Canada with hits “Not Ready to Go” and “Yearning” reaching No. 1 on the Canadian rock music charts.

The Trews also performed the national anthem at the Grey Cup in Edmonton in 2010, headlined the Grey Cup tailgate party in Hamilton 2021, and played the East Final in Toronto in 2023. They have received six Juno nominations, most recently for Rock Album of the Year in 2019.

After a Week 1 bye, the Blue Bombers will host the B.C. Lions for their first regular-season game on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Franchise quarterback Zach Collaros will not play due to a suspension.

The Blue Bombers drew a crowd of 30,140 for their home-opener last season, which was just over 2,000 tickets shy of a sellout. The team eventually led the CFL in attendance for the third straight year, averaging 31,196 fans per game.