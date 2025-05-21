Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Georgia Tech deep threat Abdul Janneh Jr., cut one

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.

The six-foot-two, 187-pound target played his last two collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech where he made 13 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns over 25 games, averaging 17.8 yards per receptions.

The native of Hanover, Pa. started his collegiate career at Duquesne University, an NCAA FCS program located in Pittsburgh, Pa. He made 43 catches for 579 yards and nine touchdowns over 20 games with the team.

Saskatchewan has also released American receiver Wayne Ruby Jr.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound target played five collegiate seasons at the University of Mount Union, a Division III program located in Alliance, Ohio. He made 362 catches for 5,624 yards and 74 touchdowns over 56 games with the Purple Raiders.

The native of Pembroke Falls, Fla. was named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Receiver of the Year three straight times, was a three-time All-OAC selection, and a two-time All-American. He is the school’s all-time leader in virtually all receiving statistics.