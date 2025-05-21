Saskatchewan Roughriders’ OL Philippe Gagnon suffers torn bicep

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost another Canadian offensive lineman to a long-term injury.

Philippe Gagnon suffered a torn bicep during training camp practice, according to head coach Corey Mace.

“We got the results back. It might not be season-ending which is good for him, good for us. Similar to Sean McEwen, it’s unfortunate. It didn’t look like much, but that’s just the way it went,” Mace said.

The six-foot-three, 320-pound blocker started 17 games for the Montreal Alouettes at right guard in 2024, helping the team finish with a league-best 12-5-1 record.

The 32-year-old was originally selected in the first round, second overall during the 2016 CFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Als then joined the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent in 2019. He signed back with Montreal in 2020 where he remained through last year, helping the team win a Grey Cup in 2023.

In total, Gagnon has played 99 career CFL regular-season games and made 75 starts. Collegiately, the L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que. native played at Université Laval, helping the Rouge et Or win two Vanier Cups.