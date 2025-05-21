Grey Cup award-winners Nick Arbuckle, Dejon Brissett throw first pitch at Blue Jays game

Two key members of the Toronto Argonauts teamed up to throw the first pitch at the Blue Jays game on Wednesday night.

Veteran quarterback Nick Arbuckle and Canadian receiver Dejon Brissett took the mound donning specialty black Blue Jays jerseys. Both players played a key role in helping the Argonauts upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in last year’s Grey Cup.

Arbuckle started under centre in place of an injured Chad Kelly and completed 26-of-37 pass attempts for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 31-year-old native of Camarillo, Calif. was named the game’s Most Valuable Player and could be Toronto’s starter to open the regular season with Kelly still recovering from injury.

Brissett caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown, leading his team in receiving yardage. The native of Mississauga, Ont., who was a first-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft, is entering his fifth season in Toronto.

The Argonauts won the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver by a score of 41-24 after exploding for 24 points in the fourth quarter. Winnipeg was favoured by almost 10 points ahead of the game, making them heavy favourites. The win marked Toronto’s second Grey Cup win in three years.

Arbuckle and Brissett’s championship pedigree may have rubbed off on the Blue Jays on Wednesday as they dominated the San Diego Padres by a score of 14-0. Toronto now sits second in the AL East standings at 24-24, trailing the New York Yankees by 4.5 games.