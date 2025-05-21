Former NFL, CFL player Adarius Taylor arrested for child abuse, solicitation of prostitution

Former NFL and CFL player Adarius Taylor was recently arrested and is facing two criminal charges in Florida.

According to Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel, the 34-year-old was one of 255 people arrested as part of an undercover human trafficking operation conducted by multiple agencies, including the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, Taylor left his six-year-old child, who was immediately recovered by the Florida Department of Children and Families, in his vehicle when entering the facility where the operation took place. Taylor was arrested on felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm and misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charges.

None of the charges facing Taylor have been tested in court. According to Over the Cap, the defender earned almost $6.3 million USD while playing in the NFL.

The six-foot, 230-pound native of Barton, Fla. played 88 career NFL regular-season games as a member of the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2020, recording 140 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and six pass knockdowns.

Taylor signed with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023 and played three regular-season games with the team, recording five defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and two forced fumbles. He was released shortly after the CFL season ended.