Calgary Stampeders bring back former NFL receiver Daylen Baldwin

The Calgary Stampeders have brought back American receiver Daylen Baldwin one week after letting him go.

The six-foot-two, 231-pound native of Detroit, Mich. had NFL stints with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals, making two catches for 25 yards in regular-season action.

The 25-year-old finished his collegiate career at the University of Michigan where he made 17 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He previously played at Morgan State and Jackson State.

The Stampeders have also moved Canadian defensive back Kaylyn St-Cyr to the one-game injured list.

After beating the B.C. Lions in preseason action on Monday, Calgary will wrap up its preseason on Saturday, May 24 against the Edmonton Elks.