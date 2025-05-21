B.C. Lions sign QB Hank Bachmeier, cut five

The B.C. Lions have signed American quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

The six-foot-one, 221-pound passer finished his collegiate career at Wake Forest University in 2024 where he completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,593 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He recently attended rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers.

The native of Murrieta, Calif. played at Boise State from 2019 to 2022 where he completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 6,605 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. In 2023, Bachmeier played at Louisiana Tech where he completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,058 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

In total, Bachmeier completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 11,256 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions over the course of 50 collegiate games.

B.C. also released five players following their first preseason game, including American running back Jason Huntley, American receiver David Durden, Canadian offensive lineman Connor Klassen, American offensive lineman Blaine Hoover, and American defensive back Myles Brooks.

Klassen was B.C.’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of Regina. The six-foot-three, 311-pound native of Big River, Sask. didn’t participate in Monday’s preseason game against the Stampeders, which means he may be dealing with an injury.

The Lions have also signed American offensive lineman Ilm Manning and American defensive back Tanner Moku.

Manning has had NFL stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks. The six-foot-four, 295-pound native of Glendale, Ariz. played 62 collegiate games at the University of Hawaii where he was named first-team All-Mountain West as a senior.

Moku played 45 collegiate games at Washington State University where he made 65 total tackles, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-one, 212-pound defender hails from Honolulu, Hawaii.