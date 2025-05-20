Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back homegrown OL Noah Zerr

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have brought back Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerr.

The 26-year-old native of Langenburg, Sask. joined the team as a free agent last year, playing 10 regular-season games and making four starts at guard. He was released by the Roughriders last week, though free-agent addition Sean McEwen has since suffered what appears to be a serious injury.

Zerr was originally a second-round pick of the B.C. Lions in the 2022 CFL Draft. He dressed for four regular-season games with the team as a rookie that year before playing three games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound blocker played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan where he was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2021.

The Roughriders will play their first preseason game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, May 24.