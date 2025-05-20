Joel Lipinski named defensive coordinator of Canadian men’s national flag football team

Joel Lipinski has been named the defensive coordinator of Canada’s men’s national flag football team.

The 39-year-old native of Regina, Sask. has plenty of experience on the national level, winning a silver medal at the 2011 IFAF Senior Men’s Tackle World Championship, serving as Football Canada’s head strength and conditioning coach in 2016, and as the defensive coordinator for the Senior Men’s Flag Football Team at the 2024 IFAF World Championship.

Lipinski was a defensive back in the CFL as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Football Team after playing collegiately at Saint Mary’s University and the University of Regina. He is currently the strength and conditioning coach and assistant defensive backs coach for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

“We are excited to announce Joel as our men’s national flag football team defensive coordinator,” said Paul LaPolice, who has recently hired as head coach. “Joel has a wealth of experience as a player and a coach with the men’s national team and world championship tournaments. He is thought of very highly on the national flag stage, and we are excited to bring him on board to lead our defensive unit.”

Lipinski holds a Master of Science in Kinesiology, is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association, and certified in Functional Movement Screening (FMS), Speed and Agility Coaching, and Precision Nutrition (Level 2).

Canada’s men’s national flag football team will compete at the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championship, which could lead to qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Football Canada’s final National ID Camp will take place at the Université de Montréal from May 22 to 24.