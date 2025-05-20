Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Lamar standout RB Khalan Griffin, release one

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Khalan Griffin.

The five-foot-ten, 205-pound native of Tyler, Texas spent the past three seasons at Lamar University, an NCAA Division I program located in Beaumont, Texas. The two-time All-Southland Conference selection rushed 504 times for 2,600 yards, made 23 catches for 193 yards, and 19 total touchdowns over 33 games.

Griffin started his collegiate career at Rice University where he played 17 games, rushing 186 times for 649 yards, making four catches for 65 yards, and scoring two touchdowns.

The Tiger-Cats also released American defensive lineman Tyshun Render.

The six-foot-four, 245-pound native of Newnan, Ga. previously played for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL, recording 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass knockdown in 2024. He also made 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over two seasons with the New Jersey Generals.