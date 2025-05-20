Edmonton Elks sign OL Cole Birdow, release one

The Edmonton Elks have signed American offensive lineman Cole Birdow and released American offensive lineman Devin Hayes.

Birdow spent the past five seasons at Merrimack College, an NCAA Division I program located in North Andover, Mass. The six-foot-five, 313-pound blocker started his career along the defensive line before converting to the offensive line in 2023. He recently attended rookie minicamp with the New England Patriots.

Hayes went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and did not sign with a team in the aftermath. At his pro day, he put up 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench and ran a 5.29-second forty-yard dash.

The six-foot-six, 325-pound left tackle wrapped up his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State University in 2023, appearing in nine games. He transferred from Jackson State University, where he was named second-team All-SWAC by Phil Steele in 2022, and Florida Atlantic University. The native of Orlando, Fla. played a combined 49 games for the Blue Raiders, Tigers, and Owls.