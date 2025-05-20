Dalton Schoen returns to practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dalton Schoen has returned to practice with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the first time since suffering a torn ACL early last season.

“It was very pleasing to see him play football. I’m sure he’s the most excited one out of everybody,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “You’re talking about one of the best players in the CFL.”

Schoen started training camp on the injured veteran list but was moved to the active roster on Monday, allowing him to practice and participate in the team’s upcoming preseason game — if the clubs wants him to dress, that is.

“It was great (having Schoen back at practice),” said quarterback Zach Collaros. “He looks fantastic and it’s a big lift. Anything that can add leadership back into the equation is huge.”

The 28-year-old receiver made 14 catches for 159 yards in a little over two games played last year, suffering his season-ending injury in Week 3. Winnipeg missed him badly as its passing game finished eighth league-wide after placing second the previous season.

The native of Overland Park, Kan. was dominant over his first two CFL seasons, making 151 catches for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns over 34 regular-season games. He also earned back-to-back All-CFL selections while winning Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022.