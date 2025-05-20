CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston ‘supportive’ of one-game suspension to Zach Collaros

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston addressed the one-game suspension handed to Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros ahead of Monday’s preseason game between the Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions.

Johnston, who took over from Randy Ambrosie almost one month ago, indicated the disciplinary process was essentially over by the time he officially came aboard. Though news of the suspension didn’t break until recently, Collaros indicated the infraction and initial suspension notification occurred during February. Originally set at two games, the suspension was negotiated down to one game over the following months.

“I certainly was briefed as I came on board, along with a number of other files that was obviously top of mind as I took over the reins as commissioner, and ultimately did agree with the decision (to reduce the suspension from two games to one) that had been negotiated,” Johnston told the media.

“It’s a joint CFLPA-CFL policy, and short-term, random drug testing is incredibly important for the entire program to keep the integrity of the game as clean as possible, and so I think with all the factors that came into play, I was supportive of that decision.”

Collaros was suspended after failing to respond to correspondence from the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) within the allotted 24-hour timeframe. According to the CCES, personnel attempted to contact Collaros twice by phone, once by text message, and once by email over a two-hour period.

The CFLPA condemned the suspension, claiming they and the league agreed the system for contacting players for offseason testing is “flawed,” though the amendment process remains ongoing. The CFLPA declined to comment on how many players are tested each offseason and how often they fail to respond to CCES communication within the allotted 24-hour period, saying the parameters surrounding drug testing are kept strictly confidential.

When a player fails to respond to drug testing officials, some other professional leagues contact the applicable team or agent, who then make an effort to reach the player in question. It appears this is the type of change the CFL and CFLPA are planning to make to the policy moving forward.

“Ultimately, it is their responsibility (to communicate with the CCES). This is what the CFLPA and the CFL mutually decided — it’s the player’s responsibility to answer their phone calls, texts, emails, but adding one more layer, we thought, was an extra measure over the course of that 24-hour period to give them a chance to respond,” said Johnston.

“I don’t want to do anything retroactively when it comes to something as important as player safety, integrity of the game, but looking forward, I think it’s going to be a good amendment.”