Ottawa Redblacks sign five, cut three

The Ottawa Redblacks made a flurry of roster moves on Monday morning.

Added to the roster were Canadian receiver Raidan Thorne, American offensive linemen Aaron Frost and Malik Pete, American linebacker Micah Cretsinger, and Canadian lone snapper Desmond Pelto.

Thorne was a two-time OUA all-star and two-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian at Wilfrid Laurier University where he caught 159 catches for 1,949 yards and nine touchdowns over 32 collegiate games. The six-foot-two, 175-pound native of Kitchener, Ont. went unselected in the recent 2025 CFL Draft.

Frost played eight games at Arizona State University in 2023 after missing the 2022 season due to injury. The six-foot-five, 310-pound native of Long Beach, Calif. previously played at the University of Nevada where he played 43 games over four seasons. Frost attended rookie minicamp with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Pete spent the last two seasons at Tarleton State University, which is located in Stephenville, Texas. The six-foot-six, 320-pound native of Oklahoma City, Okla. previously played at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Cretsinger was named a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award in 2024, which is given to the Small College Defensive Player of the Year. The six-foot-two, 240-pound native of Jackson, Mich. played at Saginaw Valley State where he made 271 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 10 pass knockdowns, 7.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 44 games.

Pelto played 29 career games at the University of Ottawa, recorded 17 total tackles. The six-foot-four, 220-pound defender hails from Winnipeg.

The Redblacks also moved Canadian receiver Nick Mardner and Canadian defensive lineman Nigel Romick to the six-game injured list, while American linebacker Acy Eley was activated from the injured veteran list.

Ottawa also released Canadian offensive lineman Tristan Fortin and American offensive linemen Malcolm Lamar Sr. and Kobe Rios, while American quarterback Miles Hastings retired.