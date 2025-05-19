Former NFL QB P.J. Walker posts moderate numbers in CFL preseason debut

Former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker made his much-anticipated CFL debut on Monday — well, his preseason debut, anyway — and posted middling numbers in one half of work.

The 30-year-old played the entire first half and completed eight-of-sixteen pass attempts for 77 yards, helping the Stampeders build a 10-6 lead over the B.C. Lions at halftime. He didn’t see the field in the second half, giving way to third-year passer Logan Bonner and rookie Josh Love.

Walker joined the Stampeders late last season, spending three weeks on the practice roster. He signed a two-year deal with the team shortly after the regular season ended and will earn $108,000 in hard money this year on a deal worth up to $260,500 with incentives.

The 30-year-old played 21 career NFL regular-season games as a member of the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. He made nine starts, posting a record of 5-4, and completed 54.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,135 yards, six touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also ran the ball 31 times for 80 yards.

Calgary fielded a young roster on Monday with few projected starters in the lineup. Vernon Adams Jr., who was acquired this offseason via trade from B.C. and will be the team’s first string quarterback barring injury, did not dress.

The Lions dressed a few more veterans, though their roster was also relatively inexperienced. Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke started the game for B.C. but attempted only one pass, a seven-yard completion to Jermaine Jackson.

Bonner, who spent the last two years with the Stampeders in a depth role, completed four-of-five pass attempts for 22 yards and one interception during the third quarter. The 27-year-old passer made one start last season, throwing for 284 yards and five interceptions in a 37-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks on Sept. 7.

Love, who signed with Calgary after three seasons in the UFL, played the fourth quarter and completed three-of-four pass attempts for 26 yards.

The Stampeders won the game by a score of 26-16. Walker was the game’s second-leading passer behind Chase Brice of the Lions, who threw for 135 yards and one touchdown.