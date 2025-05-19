Five takeaways from the Calgary Stampeders 26-16 preseason win in B.C.

The CFL preseason in Calgary has seldom offered much in the way of opportunity to crack a roster of playoff-hardened veterans over the past few decades.

This year, however, the Stampeders find themselves coming off their first non-playoff season in 20 years with opportunities abound nearly everywhere on the roster. That mindset led to a roster comprised of many CFL newcomers and draft picks heading out to Vancouver Island to take on the Lions.

The Stampeders allowed a touchdown on the opening drive, thanks to a tip-drill catch off the hands of defender Marloshawn Franklin Jr., who should have had an interception.

Later in the frame, Quincy Vaughn, the Stampeders second-round pick from the 2025 draft, plunged into the end zone to tie the game at six, and Rene Paredes made the convert, giving Calgary a lead they would never surrender.

Here are five other players that stood out in the preseason opener:

P.J. Walker

There’s no question this team belongs to Vernon Adams Jr. but now more than ever, clubs recognize how valuable a backup quarterback is for success.

Look no further than Nick Arbuckle last season, who ended up as the Grey Cup MVP when Chad Kelly got hurt the week before for the Argonauts.

Walker, a longtime NFL and XFL veteran, looked like a player getting accustomed to a new league and a new game as he finished eight-for-sixteen for just 77 yards, before coming out of the game at halftime.

Walker did show some elusiveness on occasion, but also made a throw to no one on a third-down gamble, resulting in a turnover.

While his contract and presence may land him the backup role, this performance led to no quarterback controversy.

Damien Alford

When I say that the first overall pick from this year’s CFL draft was impressive, it may be tempting to look at his stat line of one catch for four yards and think I’ve lost my mind.

However, the catch he made was of the spectacular variety, as he battled for the ball, eventually corralling it and securing the catch.

It was the only time any QB looked his way, but when called upon, he made a tough catch in a tough spot with a defender draped all over him.

Max von Muehldorfer

Calgary native and seventh-round CFL draft pick Max von Muehldorfer had himself an afternoon, recording a sack and a fumble recovery, which should go a long way toward helping the four-time powerlifting national champion live out his dream of playing professional football.

The enthusiasm from his teammates when he popped out of the pile with the fumble recovery was genuine, proof that the pre-draft reports of his affable locker room presence were accurate.

Terrell Vaughn

Like Alford, Vaughn had a better eye test than stat line.

Targeted four times, the 24-year-old caught two caught and was open on the other two, though the quarterbacks missed him. He showed great speed and shiftiness, which were also displayed in the return game.

The native of Oxnard, Calif. busted a kickoff return for 41 yards and had a 12-yard punt return, showing a willingness to move the game north-south rather than east-west.

The running backs

This one is a cheat, as all three of Eno Benjamin, Tiyon Evans, and Ludovick Choquette showed flashes, with the latter two scoring touchdowns.

Evans, who rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries, took the ball in from the shadow of the goal line and was difficult to tackle all game long.

Choquette, another player from this year’s draft class, took one up the middle before scampering to the sidelines for a 30-yard score.

Dedrick Mills will be the starter in Calgary, but the backup position is available, and this game likely did little to sway things in any particular direction, especially with Jeshrun Antwi sitting out.

The Stampeders won’t have much time to review game tape as they play their second and final preseason contest in just five days, hosting the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night.

There should be a veteran-heavy lineup for the home game, but with much yet to be decided in Calgary, look for the maximum roster size the team can carry into that game.