Edmonton Elks sign QB Cole Snyder, former first-round CFL draft pick Francis Bemiy Jr.

The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Cole Snyder and Canadian defensive lineman Francis Bemiy.

Snyder started 12 games at Eastern Michigan University in 2024, posting a 5-7 record. He completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,684 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and rushed for 323 yards and four scores. The six-foot-one, 209-pound native of Lakewood, N.Y. previously spent time at Rutgers University, where he played sparingly, and the University at Buffalo, where he threw for 5,138 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions over 25 starts.

Bemiy was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions but was cut by the team last week. The six-foot-four, 260-pound native of Montreal, Que. dressed for eight games as a rookie, recording five defensive tackles, but spent all of last season on injured reserve. Bemiy played collegiately at Southern Utah University where he recorded 163 total tackles, 38.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery. He was named first-team All-Big Sky in 2020.

The Elks have also signed American defensive lineman Quincy Ledet Jr. The six-foot-two, 315-pound native of Orange, Texas played the past two seasons at Texas Tech University where he made 42 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception. Ledet played the previous three seasons at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, recording 76 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Edmonton also moved Canadian linebacker Olivier Muembi to the six-game injured list and Canadian defensive lineman Noah Curtis to the one-game injured list, while American receiver C.J. Hutton was released.