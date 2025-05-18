The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not offer veteran American defensive lineman Anthony Lanier a contract extension leading into CFL free agency.

“No matter what’s ever been said, it was a decision that was made by the front office and that’s how we got to live with it. We can’t take it personal, it’s all business,” Lanier said.

The 32-year-old dressed for 10 games under head coach Corey Mace during his last season in Riderville in 2024. He suffered a knee injury in Week 8 which caused him to miss seven games. The Riders chose to make him a healthy scratch for the West Semi-Final but he dressed for the West Final.

“I wanted to be loyal to my team and I had to realize that, even though I am the vet, it always becomes a time when you want to see a young crew in and bring some new people in,” Lanier said.

“I didn’t want to leave my guys and ask for a release because I had young guys over there that I still was nurturing and teaching how to be better. I started in that organization and I loved it.”

After earning over $1.2 million USD in the NFL, Lanier signed with the Riders in March 2021. He played in 44 games for the Green and White over four seasons, recording 61 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, and three forced fumbles. His best year in Saskatchewan came in 2022 when the six-foot-six, 285-pounder registered 19 tackles and eight sacks in 11 games.

That led to Lanier becoming the highest-paid defensive lineman in the league in 2023. He earned $176,000 last season, putting him among the top 10 highest-paid at his position. According to the Savannah, Ga. native, at least four CFL teams were interested in signing him during free agency in February.

The Toronto Argonauts inked him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season worth $110,000 in hard money with an additional $15,000 available in active roster and playtime incentives, plus $6,000 in statistical bonuses and $500 per sack. Lanier said every time he played the Argos in his CFL career to date it was a “dogfight” which drew him to the Double Blue.

“I was telling him, it’s a fresh start. I don’t hold any judgment on what happened there in Sask, I don’t know all the details. He had a little setback, he was injured and they had some other guys they wanted to play,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said.

“We think he is a starter in this league. He’s a good player, I think he has versatility, can play inside and outside. We can build a scheme around him.”

Lanier recalled being on phone calls with defensive leader Wynton McManis and talking through how the defence wanted to play with him included. He also had conversations with Bryan Cox Jr. about staying together as teammates from Saskatchewan to Toronto. His former defensive coordinator Jason Shivers joining the Argonauts coaching staff made signing with Toronto even more enticing.

“That was a big plus because I played for him for three years. To be able to come back in the defence and be under his coaching again is a blessing. He has a wonderful mindset when it comes to how he looks at the defence and we understand each other very well,” Lanier said.

“It’s a whole lot more structured, I would say. I see the confidence, the knowledge that’s pouring out, willing to help and the respect that they’re giving each other. It’s definitely an uprise from what the past has been. That’s the type of culture that I wanted to be around.”

As a 10-year professional athlete, Lanier knows he has to stay healthy and keep pushing the bar higher because there’s no flying under the radar anymore in the CFL. Opposing offences focus on him to try and slow him from wrecking games.

“I do bring the biggest attention when I’m on the field. It’s not like I’m out there as a number, they’d rather say Lanier than No. 91. I have to push through the new obstacles that are presented to me, whether it be two people, three people, maybe even four,” Lanier said about how many blockers can be assigned to him.

Toronto hosts Saskatchewan at BMO Field in Week 3 on Friday, June 20 which marks Lanier’s first game against his former team. The Argonauts travel to Regina in Week 19 on Friday, October 10 for a meeting at Mosaic Stadium. The imposing defender insists he does not have either game circled on his personal schedule.

“Whenever they come, it’s just on, that’s how it’s going to be. Anybody who comes over here, whether it be B.C., whether it be Ottawa, whether it be the Cucamonga Cracker Killers,” Lanier said.

“Whoever it may be, it’s going to be up and running because that’s how we’re holding ourselves accountable. We’re going to put the work in and we’re going to be accountable when it’s time.”