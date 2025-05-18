QB P.J. Walker to lead inexperienced Calgary Stampeders roster in preseason opener

Veteran pro football journeyman P.J. Walker will get his first taste of live CFL action on Monday, earning the start in the Calgary Stampeders’ preseason opener against the B.C. Lions.

Walker joined the team’s practice roster last October but did not dress for a game before re-signing this offseason. The 30-year-old had previously spent parts of eight seasons as a backup in the NFL, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks.

In nine career NFL starts, the Temple University product posted a 5-4 record while throwing for 2,135 yards, six touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. In 2020, he led the XFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns as a member of the Houston Roughnecks, amassing 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing just four picks in five games.

Walker will get the start for the preseason opener with franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. listed as inactive. Other QBs expected to play include Logan Bonner and Josh Love, as well as Canadian short-yardage option Quincy Vaughn.

Other players getting starts at contested positions include Marquel Lee and Jared Roberts, who will get the first crack at middle and weak-side linebacker respectively. In the secondary, Anthony Johnson, Marloshawn Franklin, Jaydon Grant, and Canadian Adrian Greene will get first-team reps for what could be several openings at halfback and cornerback. Global Draft picks Fraser Masin and Mark Vassett will compete for the open punting job.

The Stampeders will visit the Lions on Monday, May 19 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST.