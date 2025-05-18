B.C. Lions fans in Victoria will not be treated to their team’s full complement of stars for Monday’s preseason opener on Vancouver Island, but they will get to see a local hero.

Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was born in Victoria and still has family in the area, is the only proven projected starter dressing for the contest. The 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian is still looking to regain his form after a rocky return from the NFL last season that saw him throw for just 1,781 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions in nine games, while rushing for 213 yards and five majors.

Arguably his best performance of the 2024 season came during the Lions’ Touchdown Pacific game in Victoria. He threw for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in that outing, while running in another score.

Rourke will likely see limited action with the backup group, with veteran Jeremiah Masoli and youngster Chase Brice also expected to take reps under centre.

While no other stars are suiting up for the showcase event, several players will get a chance to audition for key vacancies. Among the notable starters are Tyler Coyle at strong-side linebacker, Robert Carter Jr. at field halfback, Johnny Dixon at boundary cornerback, George Una at right guard, and Carl Meyer at punter.

The Lions are hosting the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. on Monday, May 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST.