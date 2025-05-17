Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three, cut two

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made a few changes along the line of scrimmage, signing three American players and releasing two American players.

The additions are offensive linemen Tyler Elsbury and Brayden Keim and defensive lineman Phillip Webb.

Elsbury spent five seasons at the University of Iowa, dressing for 53 games. The six-foot-five, 306-pound native of Byron, Ill. made six career starts during his collegiate career at guard and centre, helping the Hawkeyes become semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award.

Keim spent six seasons at Brigham Young University where he played 36 games and made 19 starts. The six-foot-nine, 322-pound native of Sandy, Utah was named an All-Big 12 honourable mention in 2024.

Webb spent his last two collegiate seasons at Jackson State University, where he recorded 63 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-four, 252-pound native of Atlanta, Ga. previously played at Louisiana State University where he played three games in 2021.

Winnipeg’s releases are offensive linemen Chris Walker and Matt Kickel.

Walker spent part of last season on the team’s practice roster. The six-foot-six, 305-pound blocker spent five years at the University of Nebraska as a defensive lineman before transferring to the University of Montana where converted to the offensive line and won the starting job at left tackle. He was named All-Big Sky honourable mention in 2023.

Kickel was named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024 as part of a decorated collegiate career at Aurora University, a Division III program located in Illinois. The three-time All-Conference selection played 34 games over four seasons with the Spartans after walking on at Arizona State in 2020. The six-foot-four, 315-pound native of Bolingbrook, Ill. spent time at guard and tackle.