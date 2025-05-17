Toronto Argos sign Brampton native, giant Canadian OL Anim Dankwah

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Anim Dankwah.

The six-foot-eight, 352-pound Dankwah most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. He earned approximately $362,500 USD while in the NFL last year. Toronto selected him in the sixth round, 48th overall during the 2024 CFL Draft.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Dankwah immigrated to Ontario to live with his father while attending high school and began playing football at St. Roch Catholic Secondary School. After excelling at the new sport, he moved to The Taft School in Watertown, Conn. to finish his high school eligibility, which helped him earn an opportunity at Howard University as a zero-star recruit.

The Brampton, ON native appeared in 39 games for the Bisons as a three-year starter at left tackle. He was named first team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2022 and 2023 as well as second team in 2021.

Dankwah was the largest offensive lineman in attendance at the 2024 NFL Combine. He posted a 27.5-inch vertical jump, repped 225 pounds on the bench press 24 times, ran a 5.44-second 40-yard dash, 5.21-second three-cone, and 8.46-second three-cone drill at his pro day.

The Argos have also signed American linebacker Charles Brown Jr.

The six-foot-two, 235-pound Brown Jr. played 11 games at Delaware State in 2024, recording 51 tackles and three tackles for loss. The Maryland native played three seasons for the Hornets from 2022 through 2024, tallying 106 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six passes defended, and one fumble recovery. He attended Michigan State from 2019 through 2020.

Toronto removed American defensive lineman Andre Carter from the suspended list and added him to the training camp roster while American linebacker Billy Shaeffer has been released.