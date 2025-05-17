Ticats’ QB Bo Levi Mitchell takes Scott Milanovich’s hard coaching as ‘compliment’ after being deemed ‘lost cause’ last season

Veteran quarterbacks are often put on a pedestal but Scott Milanovich doesn’t handle Bo Levi Mitchell with kid gloves in Hamilton.

The Tiger-Cats’ second-year bench boss hasn’t been afraid to get after the future Hall of Famer when needed and made headlines just days into training camp for harping on his QB’s frequent turnovers. Mitchell doesn’t seem to want anything different, however, preferring tough love to the alternative.

“He always does (get after me). I think a compliment from Scott is him coaching you,” the 35-year-old told reporters this week. “If he’s not coaching you, he doesn’t believe in you. Honestly, I kind of saw that my first year.”

Milanovich surprised many when he hitched himself to Mitchell in his first season as head coach, banking on an Anthony Calvillo-like resurgence from the veteran after several seasons marred by injury. The statistical output backed up that decision, as Mitchell established himself as the CFL passing leader by mid-season. Nevertheless, mounting losses and frequent interceptions made for some tension.

Mitchell was benched five minutes into the Ticats’ Week 10 loss to the Montreal Alouettes after throwing his 10th pick of the season. Milanovich quickly anointed backup Taylor Powell as the team’s starter after the game, but had his QB change thwarted when Powell was injured early the following week. That set the stage for one of the best stretches of Mitchell’s career.

“I think he thought maybe I’d been too far in my career and was a lost cause as far as being able to teach an old dog new tricks, but I just put my head down and tried to attack the game as if I was a brand new quarterback learning from him,” the Katy, Tex. native recalled. “Just accept the fact of who this guy is and how much knowledge he has in this game. He’s got a PhD in this game and multiple times.”

Mitchell ultimately completed 68.4 percent of his passes in 2024 for 5,451 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He out-paced every other CFL quarterback by more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming the first player to surpass 5,000 yards through the air since 2018. Despite Hamilton missing the playoffs, he was named the East Division finalist for Most Outstanding Player.

The Tiger-Cats have bet on his ability to sustain that production, signing him to an improved contract and adding an elite weapon in Kenny Lawler to an already loaded receiving corps. Even so, Milanovich isn’t likely to lower his exacting standards, which is just fine by Mitchell.

“Our relationship is awesome. I can tell it’s growing,” he said. “It’s been one that’s been growing, blossoming, but just all the respect for him.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will open their 2025 regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.