Saskatchewan Roughriders sign undrafted Canadian kicker Brian Garrity

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed rookie Canadian kicker Brian Garrity to their training camp roster.

Garrity went unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft after spending the last five seasons at Western University. The London, Ont. native connected on 98 of his 121 career field-goal attempts with the Mustangs — an 81 percent accuracy rate.

In 2024, the five-foot-seven, 174-pound specialist was 25-for-30 for a career-best percentage of 83.3. He was named an OUA First-Team All-Star in 2024 and kicked a personal-best 49-yard field goal in 2022.

The Riders will open the preseason on Saturday, May 24 when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.